For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jeff Carter a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carter stats and insights

  • In one of 19 games this season, Carter scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Carter has no points on the power play.
  • Carter's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 10:04 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:54 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 3-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.