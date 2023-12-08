Jake Guentzel will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers meet on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Guentzel in the Penguins-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake Guentzel vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel has averaged 20:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In eight of 25 games this season Guentzel has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Guentzel has a point in 21 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Guentzel has an assist in 16 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Guentzel goes over his points prop total is 39.2%, based on the odds.

Guentzel has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 25 Games 3 29 Points 4 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.