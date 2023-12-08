On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Jake Guentzel going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

In eight of 25 games this season, Guentzel has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Guentzel has picked up three assists on the power play.

Guentzel's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 24:46 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 25:46 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:34 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:58 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:39 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:00 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.