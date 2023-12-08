Hornets vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (9-12) play the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-4.5
|223.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 15 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 223.5 points.
- Charlotte's average game total this season has been 234.7, 11.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte is 7-12-0 ATS this year.
- The Hornets have won in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Charlotte has a record of 3-9, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info
|Raptors vs Hornets Injury Report
|Raptors vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Raptors vs Hornets Prediction
|Raptors vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|9
|42.9%
|110.8
|223.9
|112.5
|234.1
|221.8
|Hornets
|15
|78.9%
|113.1
|223.9
|121.6
|234.1
|229.8
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 3-7 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- The Hornets have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.
- Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .300 (3-7-0). Away, it is .444 (4-5-0).
- The Hornets score just 0.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Raptors give up (112.5).
- Charlotte has put together a 6-6 ATS record and a 6-6 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|7-12
|6-7
|12-7
|Raptors
|11-10
|2-2
|10-11
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Hornets
|Raptors
|113.1
|110.8
|16
|24
|6-6
|5-0
|6-6
|5-0
|121.6
|112.5
|26
|13
|1-0
|8-3
|1-0
|6-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.