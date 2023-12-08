Donovan Mitchell and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Miami Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 121-111 win versus the Magic, Mitchell had 35 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mitchell's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.6 24.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.8 Assists 4.5 5.3 5.0 PRA -- 38.3 35.5 PR -- 33 30.5 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.5



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 18.5% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.2 per contest.

He's attempted 8.4 threes per game, or 20.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 14th in possessions per game with 100.8.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

The Heat allow 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the league.

The Heat give up 26.5 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat allow 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 43 42 3 4 8 0 1 3/8/2023 34 18 4 4 1 0 2 1/31/2023 37 16 3 9 3 0 4 11/20/2022 27 13 3 5 2 0 2

