Jimmy Butler is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off at Kaseya Center on Friday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH

BSSUN and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: -161) 3.5 (Over: +116)

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points per game this season, 0.9 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 13.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Friday is 1.0 lower than his scoring average of 14.5.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Strus averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's over/under.

Strus has knocked down three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: +108)

Friday's over/under for Butler is 25.5 points, 3.3 more than his season average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Butler's assist average -- 4.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Friday's over/under (5.5).

