The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) will visit the Miami Heat (12-9) after winning three road games in a row.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 48% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Cleveland shoots higher than 48.5% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Cavaliers record just 0.3 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Heat give up (111.6).

Cleveland is 7-5 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are scoring 109.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.4 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (113.8).

Cleveland surrenders 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112 on the road.

In home games, the Cavaliers are sinking 0.2 fewer treys per game (11) than in road games (11.2). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (35.8%).

