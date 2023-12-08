For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexander Nylander a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Alexander Nylander score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

  • Nylander is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Nylander has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

