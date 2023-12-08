For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexander Nylander a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Alexander Nylander score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

Nylander is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Nylander has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

