Will Alexander Nylander Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 8?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexander Nylander a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Alexander Nylander score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Nylander stats and insights
- Nylander is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Nylander has no points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
