How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (2-10) head into a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium on a five-game losing streak.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
Steelers Insights
- The Steelers average 16 points per game, 5.2 fewer than the Patriots give up per matchup (21.2).
- The Steelers collect 294.9 yards per game, only 15.6 fewer than the 310.5 the Patriots give up per outing.
- Pittsburgh rushes for 115.3 yards per game, 26.6 more than the 88.7 New England allows per outing.
- The Steelers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 11 takeaways.
Steelers Home Performance
- The Steelers' average points scored (16.1) and conceded (20.1) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 16 and 19.1, respectively.
- At home, the Steelers accumulate 287.3 yards per game and give up 361.7. That's less than they gain overall (294.9), but more than they allow (348.3).
- Pittsburgh accumulates 179.6 passing yards per game at home (equal to its overall average), and concedes 220.6 at home (6.7 less than overall).
- At home, the Steelers accumulate 107.7 rushing yards per game and concede 141.1. That's less than they gain overall (115.3), and more than they allow (121).
- The Steelers convert 34.8% of third downs at home (1.2% lower than their overall average), and concede 42.2% at home (2.2% higher than overall).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 13-10
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Cincinnati
|W 16-10
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Arizona
|L 24-10
|CBS
|12/7/2023
|New England
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/16/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|NFL Network
|12/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|NBC
|12/31/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
