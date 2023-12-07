Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Pat Freiermuth will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 14 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 221.8 per game.

Freiermuth has 21 receptions (30 targets) for 209 yards and two scores, averaging 29.9 yards per game this year.

Freiermuth vs. the Patriots

Freiermuth vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Patriots surrender 221.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Patriots have conceded 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks fourth among NFL defenses.

Pat Freiermuth Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Freiermuth Receiving Insights

In 28.6% of his opportunities (twice in seven games), Freiermuth has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Freiermuth has been targeted on 30 of his team's 373 passing attempts this season (8.0% target share).

He has been targeted 30 times this season, averaging 7.0 yards per target.

Freiermuth has made two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

With six red zone targets, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Freiermuth's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

