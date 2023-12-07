West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kanawha County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Kanawha County, West Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kanawha County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charleston Catholic High School at St. Albans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: St. Albans, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.