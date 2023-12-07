Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 14 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 221.8 per game.

Pickens' 44 catches are good enough for a team-best 748 total yards (and an average of 62.3 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 78 times.

Pickens vs. the Patriots

Pickens vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Pickens will play against the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Patriots allow 221.8 passing yards per game.

The Patriots' defense ranks fourth in the NFL by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Pickens Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pickens has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (eight of 12).

Pickens has been targeted on 78 of his team's 373 passing attempts this season (20.9% target share).

He is averaging 9.6 yards per target (18th in league play), averaging 748 yards on 78 passes thrown his way.

Pickens has posted a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 18.8% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Pickens (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 21.2% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

