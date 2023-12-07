Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 14 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 221.8 per game.

Johnson has put together a 418-yard season thus} far (52.3 yards per game) with two TDs, reeling in 34 passes out of 60 targets.

Johnson vs. the Patriots

Johnson vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD

The Patriots have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

Johnson will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Patriots concede 221.8 passing yards per contest.

The Patriots have the No. 4 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 13 this season (1.1 per game).

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson, in three of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Johnson has 16.1% of his team's target share (60 targets on 373 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.0 yards per target (84th in league play), racking up 418 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.

Johnson has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

Johnson (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 21.2% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

