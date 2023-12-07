Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Connor Heyward will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 14 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 221.8 per game.

Heyward has caught 19 passes on 30 targets for 148 yards. He averages 14.8 yards per game.

Heyward vs. the Patriots

Heyward vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD New England has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The 221.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have the No. 4 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 13 this season (1.1 per game).

Steelers Player Previews

Connor Heyward Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-120)

Heyward Receiving Insights

Heyward has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this year.

Heyward has been targeted on 30 of his team's 373 passing attempts this season (8.0% target share).

He averages 4.9 yards per target this season (148 yards on 30 targets).

Heyward does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

Heyward has been targeted three times in the red zone (9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

Heyward's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

