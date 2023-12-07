When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots square off in Week 14 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Allen Robinson II hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Allen Robinson II score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has racked up 204 yards receiving (18.5 per game), reeling in 26 balls on 38 targets.

Having played 11 games this year, Robinson has not tallied a TD reception.

Allen Robinson II Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 5 29 0 Week 7 @Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 11 @Browns 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Bengals 1 1 11 0 Week 13 Cardinals 3 3 19 0

