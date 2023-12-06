The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia matchup.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Pittsburgh (-3.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pittsburgh (-3.5) 139.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

West Virginia has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Pittsburgh has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

A total of six out of the Panthers' eight games this season have hit the over.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 West Virginia, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly higher (70th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (119th).

The implied probability of West Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

