The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) take the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN2.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
West Virginia Stats Insights

  • West Virginia is 2-1 when it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 83rd.
  • The Mountaineers average just 2.0 fewer points per game (64.1) than the Panthers give up to opponents (66.1).
  • When it scores more than 66.1 points, West Virginia is 2-1.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, West Virginia put up 79.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (71.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than on the road (74.6).
  • West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Virginia L 56-54 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine W 62-58 WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's L 79-73 WVU Coliseum
12/6/2023 Pittsburgh - WVU Coliseum
12/9/2023 Drexel - WVU Coliseum
12/16/2023 UMass - MassMutual Center

