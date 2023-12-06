The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Reilly Smith, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. There are prop bets for Smith available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Reilly Smith vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:23 per game on the ice, is 0.

Smith has scored a goal in a game four times this season over 24 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Smith has a point in eight games this year (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

Smith has an assist in six of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Smith hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Smith has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Smith Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 3 13 Points 3 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

