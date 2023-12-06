Will Radim Zohorna Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 6?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Radim Zohorna a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Zohorna stats and insights
- Zohorna has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
- Zohorna has no points on the power play.
- Zohorna averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Zohorna recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|4:52
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|10:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 5-2
Penguins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
