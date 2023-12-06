Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Lightning on December 6, 2023
Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet at Amalie Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Guentzel has scored nine goals (0.4 per game) and put up 19 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Pittsburgh offense with 28 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 11.4%.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Sidney Crosby has helped lead the attack for Pittsburgh this season with 15 goals and 11 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Evgeni Malkin is a key player on offense for Pittsburgh with 10 goals and 11 assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (42 total points), having put up 16 goals and 26 assists.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|8
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|6
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Brayden Point has racked up 30 points (1.2 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 18 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
