Penguins vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5) and Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) face off at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+. The Lightning knocked off the Dallas Stars 4-0 in their most recent outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-130)
|Penguins (+110)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been listed as an underdog eight times this season, and won six of those games.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Penguins have a 47.6% chance to win.
- Pittsburgh has played nine games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info
Penguins vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|87 (4th)
|Goals
|73 (18th)
|93 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|62 (5th)
|27 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (30th)
|13 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (6th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Pittsburgh went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 3-4-3 straight up.
- In Pittsburgh's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.
- The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are averaging 2.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.9 goals.
- The Penguins have scored 73 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 18th in the NHL.
- The Penguins have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 62 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- They have a +11 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.
