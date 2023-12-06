Coming off a victory last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (who lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ to watch the Lightning and the Penguins hit the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info

Penguins vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Lightning Penguins 4-2 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 62 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is fifth in the league.

With 73 goals (3.0 per game), the Penguins have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins are 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 24 9 19 28 12 10 20% Sidney Crosby 24 15 11 26 20 19 59.4% Evgeni Malkin 24 10 11 21 27 24 48.7% Bryan Rust 21 10 10 20 11 13 100% Erik Karlsson 24 6 13 19 15 13 -

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 31st in goals against, allowing 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Lightning's 87 total goals (3.4 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players