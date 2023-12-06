The Cleveland Cavaliers, Max Strus included, match up versus the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Strus, in his most recent action, had 22 points and five assists in a 110-101 win over the Pistons.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Strus, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.4 14.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.0 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.6 PRA -- 23.9 24 PR -- 19.9 19.4 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.9



Max Strus Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Strus has made 5.3 shots per game, which adds up to 12.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 26.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Strus' opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 14th in possessions per game with 100.8.

Allowing 110 points per game, the Magic are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 39.9 rebounds per game, the Magic are the best team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Magic are second in the NBA, allowing 23.5 per game.

The Magic are the eighth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Max Strus vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 11 0 1 2 0 1 0 3/11/2023 32 8 4 1 2 0 1 2/11/2023 39 12 4 7 4 0 0 1/27/2023 30 17 1 2 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.