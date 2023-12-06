Kris Letang will be among those in action Wednesday when his Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Letang against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kris Letang vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Letang Season Stats Insights

Letang's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:50 per game on the ice, is +8.

Letang has a goal in two of 24 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Letang has a point in 12 of 24 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Letang has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Letang's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Letang Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 93 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 4 13 Points 5 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.