Will Joona Koppanen Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 6?
Can we count on Joona Koppanen scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Joona Koppanen score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Koppanen 2022-23 stats and insights
- Koppanen did not score in five games last season.
- Koppanen produced no points on the power play last season.
Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
