Should you wager on Jansen Harkins to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Harkins stats and insights

Harkins is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).

Harkins has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 93 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

