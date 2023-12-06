Should you wager on Jansen Harkins to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Harkins stats and insights

  • Harkins is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Harkins has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 93 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

