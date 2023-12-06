Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Guentzel are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jake Guentzel vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel's plus-minus this season, in 20:08 per game on the ice, is +9.

In Guentzel's 24 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 20 of 24 games this year, Guentzel has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 24 games this year, Guentzel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Guentzel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 57.1% of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 93 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 4 28 Points 4 9 Goals 1 19 Assists 3

