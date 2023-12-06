In the upcoming matchup versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Jake Guentzel to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

Guentzel has scored in seven of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Guentzel averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 25:46 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:34 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:58 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:39 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:00 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:37 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

