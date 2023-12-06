The Chicago Bulls (7-14) and the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) are set to meet on Wednesday at United Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, DeMar DeRozan and Mark Williams are two players to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their most recent game to the Timberwolves, 123-117, on Saturday. Terry Rozier led the way with 23 points, and also had six boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 23 6 7 2 0 3 Miles Bridges 22 3 4 1 0 2 P.J. Washington 18 7 5 0 1 4

Hornets Players to Watch

Williams gives the Hornets 13.2 points, 10.1 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Gordon Hayward's averages on the season are 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor.

P.J. Washington's numbers for the season are 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Hornets get 14.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

Rozier's numbers for the season are 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LaMelo Ball 20.8 4.1 5.4 0.9 0.2 3 Mark Williams 11.5 10.2 1.2 0.8 1.1 0 Miles Bridges 16.4 5.6 2.2 1 0.3 1.6 P.J. Washington 10.9 4.5 2.3 0.7 1.1 2.4 Brandon Miller 12.6 3 1.8 0.6 0.3 1.8

