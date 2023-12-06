The Charlotte Hornets (6-12) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls (7-14) on Wednesday, December 6 at United Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Hornets head into this contest on the heels of a 123-117 loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday. Terry Rozier totaled 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Onuralp Bitim: Questionable (Illness), Zach LaVine: Questionable (Foot), Alex Caruso: Questionable (Toe)

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

