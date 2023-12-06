Cavaliers vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) play the Orlando Magic (14-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSFL
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|222.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland's 20 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 11 times.
- Cleveland has an average total of 222.0 in its matchups this year, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 8-12-0 ATS this season.
- Cleveland has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won seven (53.8%) of those contests.
- Cleveland has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|11
|55%
|110.8
|225.1
|111.2
|221.2
|221.8
|Magic
|10
|50%
|114.3
|225.1
|110.0
|221.2
|224.1
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have gone over the total four times.
- Against the spread, Cleveland has played worse at home, covering three times in 11 home games, and five times in nine road games.
- The Cavaliers put up 110.8 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 110.0 the Magic give up.
- Cleveland is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when scoring more than 110.0 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|8-12
|3-3
|10-10
|Magic
|15-5
|2-1
|10-10
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Magic
|110.8
|114.3
|25
|15
|5-6
|11-1
|6-5
|11-1
|111.2
|110.0
|8
|6
|7-6
|9-0
|10-3
|8-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.