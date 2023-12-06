Bryan Rust will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Wednesday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Rust's props? Here is some information to help you.

Bryan Rust vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Rust has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 16:48 on the ice per game.

In Rust's 21 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Rust has a point in 14 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Rust has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 21 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Rust's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Rust going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Rust Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 4 20 Points 1 10 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

