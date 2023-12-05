Xavier vs. Delaware: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Delaware matchup in this article.
Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Delaware Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-12.5)
|148.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Xavier (-12.5)
|148.5
|-1050
|+660
Xavier vs. Delaware Betting Trends
- Xavier has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of seven times this season.
- Delaware is 5-1-0 ATS this season.
- Fightin' Blue Hens games have hit the over twice this season.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Xavier's national championship odds (+10000) place it just 49th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 48th.
- The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
