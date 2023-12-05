West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wetzel County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Wetzel County, West Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wetzel County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Magnolia High School at Ritchie County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ellenboro, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.