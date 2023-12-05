West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mingo County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Mingo County, West Virginia today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mingo County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mingo Central High School at Phelps High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Phelps, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
