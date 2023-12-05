West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Mercer County, West Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montcalm High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Elliston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.