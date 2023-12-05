The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) take a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1), who have won four straight. The Fighting Illini are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -3.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs Illinois Betting Records & Stats

The Owls are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has been at least a -165 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Owls.

Illinois are 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini have been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 4 50% 83.9 161.5 67.1 125.7 147.4 Illinois 1 16.7% 77.6 161.5 58.6 125.7 145.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida Atlantic vs Illinois Insights & Trends

The 83.9 points per game the Owls put up are 25.3 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (58.6).

Florida Atlantic has a 6-1 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 58.6 points.

The Fighting Illini's 77.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls give up.

Illinois has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 6-2-0 4-2 4-4-0 Illinois 2-4-0 0-0 1-5-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Illinois 17-0 Home Record 15-2 11-3 Away Record 3-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.