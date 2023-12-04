The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-0) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when they host the Penn State Lady Lions (7-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions' 86.3 points per game are 35.9 more points than the 50.4 the Mountaineers allow.

Penn State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 50.4 points.

West Virginia is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 86.3 points.

The 77.1 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 15.0 more points than the Lady Lions allow (62.1).

When West Virginia totals more than 62.1 points, it is 6-0.

When Penn State allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 5-1.

The Mountaineers shoot 46.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Lady Lions allow defensively.

The Lady Lions' 50.2 shooting percentage from the field is 13.7 higher than the Mountaineers have conceded.

West Virginia Leaders

Jordan Harrison: 13.0 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.0 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) JJ Quinerly: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

17.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Lauren Fields: 12.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

12.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 57.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 57.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Tavy Diggs: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.2 FG%

West Virginia Schedule