The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-0) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when they host the Penn State Lady Lions (7-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Lions' 86.3 points per game are 35.9 more points than the 50.4 the Mountaineers allow.
  • Penn State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 50.4 points.
  • West Virginia is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 86.3 points.
  • The 77.1 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 15.0 more points than the Lady Lions allow (62.1).
  • When West Virginia totals more than 62.1 points, it is 6-0.
  • When Penn State allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Mountaineers shoot 46.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Lady Lions allow defensively.
  • The Lady Lions' 50.2 shooting percentage from the field is 13.7 higher than the Mountaineers have conceded.

West Virginia Leaders

  • Jordan Harrison: 13.0 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
  • JJ Quinerly: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Lauren Fields: 12.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)
  • Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 57.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Tavy Diggs: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.2 FG%

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Charlotte W 84-56 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/25/2023 Southern Illinois W 73-55 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 90-50 WVU Coliseum
12/4/2023 Penn State - WVU Coliseum
12/10/2023 Delaware State - WVU Coliseum
12/18/2023 Wright State - WVU Coliseum

