The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) will meet the Penn State Lady Lions (5-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

West Virginia vs. Penn State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Penn State Players to Watch

Jordan Harrison: 12.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kyah Watson: 10.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Lauren Fields: 16.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

JJ Quinerly: 17.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tavy Diggs: 3.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

