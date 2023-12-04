In the upcoming matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Ryan Graves to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Graves stats and insights

Graves has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).

Graves has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 69 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.0 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Graves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:53 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:28 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:15 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:09 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-3

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

