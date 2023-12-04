The Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-2) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2) on December 4 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

The Penguins' offense has totaled 26 goals during their past 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 25 goals. They have not scored a power-play goal in that span, on 26 power-play opportunities. They are 4-4-2 in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Monday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Flyers Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Flyers 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+110)

Flyers (+110) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins are 1-2-3 in overtime contests as part of an 11-10-2 overall record.

In the six games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-3-1 record (good for five points).

In the one game this season the Penguins registered just one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh has scored a pair of goals in eight games this season (1-6-1 record, three points).

The Penguins have scored at least three goals in 13 games (10-2-1, 21 points).

In the only game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 6-6-1 (13 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Penguins went 5-4-1 in those matchups (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 19th 3.13 Goals Scored 2.92 22nd 7th 2.61 Goals Allowed 2.88 11th 3rd 33.5 Shots 32.8 6th 21st 31.5 Shots Allowed 27.9 5th 30th 10.94% Power Play % 12.35% 28th 8th 84.72% Penalty Kill % 84.81% 7th

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

