The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2) will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-2) -- who've lost three straight on home ice -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ to watch as the Penguins and the Flyers hit the ice.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Penguins vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Penguins Flyers 4-3 (F/SO) PHI

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 60 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

The Penguins rank 17th in the NHL with 72 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 26 goals during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 23 9 18 27 12 10 22.2% Sidney Crosby 23 14 11 25 16 18 60.2% Evgeni Malkin 23 10 11 21 27 24 48.7% Bryan Rust 20 10 9 19 11 11 100% Erik Karlsson 23 6 13 19 15 13 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers give up 2.9 goals per game (69 in total), 14th in the league.

The Flyers' 70 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 26 goals over that time.

Flyers Key Players