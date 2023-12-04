Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Letang are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Kris Letang vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Letang has a goal in two of 23 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 12 of 23 games this season, Letang has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Letang has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Letang hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Letang Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 23 Games 4 13 Points 3 2 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

