Can we anticipate Kris Letang scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Letang stats and insights

Letang has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Letang has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 27:24 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:11 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:14 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:26 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:48 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:09 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:47 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.