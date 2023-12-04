Will Jansen Harkins Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 4?
Can we count on Jansen Harkins scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Harkins stats and insights
- Harkins is yet to score through eight games this season.
- In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Harkins has no points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are allowing 69 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.