The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Jake Guentzel, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Thinking about a wager on Guentzel in the Penguins-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake Guentzel vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel has averaged 20:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

Guentzel has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 23 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 19 of 23 games this season, Guentzel has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 23 games this season, Guentzel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Guentzel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.

Guentzel has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 23 Games 4 27 Points 4 9 Goals 3 18 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.