The Pittsburgh Penguins, Bryan Rust included, will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Rust available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Bryan Rust vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Rust Season Stats Insights

Rust's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:41 per game on the ice, is +13.

Rust has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 20 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Rust has a point in 13 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

Rust has had an assist in a game six times this season over 20 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Rust's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

There is a 35.1% chance of Rust having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rust Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 4 19 Points 3 10 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

