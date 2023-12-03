The Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will be up against the Miami Dolphins' defense and Jalen Ramsey in Week 13 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Commanders receivers' matchup versus the Dolphins secondary.

Commanders vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 81.4 6.8 38 102 7.92

Terry McLaurin vs. Jalen Ramsey Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin has collected 60 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 694 (57.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 97 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, Washington's passing attack has been firing on all cylinders, with 2,964 passing yards this year (fifth-most in NFL).

The Commanders' scoring offense ranks 14th in the NFL with 20.5 points per game and eighth with 343.8 total yards per contest.

Washington sports the highest pass rate in the league this season, throwing the ball 40.5 times per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders rank 12th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 49 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 57%.

Jalen Ramsey & the Dolphins' Defense

Jalen Ramsey leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting nine tackles and three passes defended.

In the air, Miami has given up the 10th-lowest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 2,336 (212.4 per game).

The Dolphins average 22.8 points conceded per game, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.

Miami has allowed three players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

14 players have caught a touchdown against the Dolphins this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Jalen Ramsey Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Jalen Ramsey Rec. Targets 97 16 Def. Targets Receptions 60 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 694 9 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 57.8 2.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 204 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 3 Interceptions

