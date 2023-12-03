Terry McLaurin will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Washington Commanders meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

McLaurin has collected a team-best 694 receiving yards (57.8 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 60 balls out of 97 targets this season.

McLaurin vs. the Dolphins

McLaurin vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The pass defense of the Dolphins is conceding 212.4 yards per outing this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 19th in the league with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this year, McLaurin has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

McLaurin has 20.0% of his team's target share (97 targets on 486 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.2 yards per target (78th in NFL play), averaging 694 yards on 97 passes thrown his way.

McLaurin has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 7.4% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

McLaurin (six red zone targets) has been targeted 12.2% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 5 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

