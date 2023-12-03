The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Cardinals, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 6.5 41 -275 +220

Steelers vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh's games this season have had an average of 39.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Steelers have put together a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Steelers have won three of their four games as moneyline favorites this year (75%).

Pittsburgh has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 41 points in seven of 12 outings.

Arizona's games this year have had a 43.4-point total on average, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cardinals have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog 12 times and won two of those games.

Arizona has a record of 1-6 when it is set as an underdog of +220 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 16.5 28 18.6 4 39.5 4 11 Cardinals 17.2 25 26.8 31 43.4 7 12

Steelers vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

The Steelers have a -23-point negative scoring differential this season (-2.1 per game). The Cardinals also have been outscored, by 115 points (9.6 per game).

Cardinals

Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three games.

The Cardinals have gone over the total twice in their past three games.

The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-23 total points, -2.1 per game), as do the Cardinals (-115 total points, -9.6 per game).

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.5 39.2 40.0 Implied Team Total AVG 21.3 21.2 21.4 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 2-4-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-2 2-1

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 43.6 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 24.7 26.3 ATS Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 6-0-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-10 2-4 0-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.